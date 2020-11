La transsexualité, une quête du soi

Sean Henry to replace Mike Finnerty as CBC Daybreak host CBC this week finally revealed that Mike Finnerty is leaving as Daybreak host, a month after the job was posted to replace him. This morning, Finnerty announced on the air that his permanent replacement will be Sean Henry, who currently hosts the late-night local newscasts on CBC Television. Henry has been with CBC for 15 […]

TSN 690 asks CRTC to reduce quota for local programming In 2013, when Bell Media acquired Astral Media, it made a promise: In exchange for keeping TSN 690 as a fourth English Montreal radio station, one more than what would usually be permitted under the CRTC’s common ownership policy, it would commit to keeping the station running as a sports talk station, a format that […]