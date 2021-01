Capsule de français : Quel bruit font les animaux?

CJMS 1040 goes off the air after court rejects appeal of CRTC decision CJMS 1040 AM has gone off the air again, and this time it could be for good. On Dec. 22, a three-judge panel of the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed an application by CJMS owner Groupe Média PAM Inc. for leave to appeal a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission that refused to […]

Radio ratings: Pandemic hits The Beat and Virgin hard ? Numeris released its fall metered radio ratings last week, and as usual you can play around with the numbers all you want, but it’s clear there has been am impact on the ratings, particularly for The Beat 92.5 but also for Virgin Radio 95.9, that started around the time we went into lockdown. Both […]