La fin d’une époque

Bell Media to shut down Fashion Television and Book Television on Feb. 22 The cull of zombie specialty channels, many of which trace their origins to a boom around 20 years ago, finally reached Bell Media, which has advised the CRTC it will shut down Fashion Television and Book Television as of Feb. 22. The CRTC on Thursday responded by revoking the licences of Book Television and Fashion […]

91,9 Sports acquires broadcasting rights to CF Montréal (formerly Impact) games The best-case (and most likely) scenario after Cogeco announced it no longer had the rights to Montreal’s Major League Soccer team has come to pass. RNC Media’s 91,9 Sports announced on Tuesday it has signed a deal for radio rights to the team’s games for two years, with an option for a third. Financial terms […]