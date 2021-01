Rites de passage

Kanesatake radio station applies to increase power, protect frequency CKHQ-FM, Kanesatake’s community radio station, has struggled to keep itself going since it was founded in 1988. But with the help of some broadcasting experts, it has presented a relaunch plan to the CRTC, through two applications published on Monday. The first is a transfer of ownership, from CKHQ United Voices Radio, owned by resident […]

Bell Media to shut down Fashion Television and Book Television on Feb. 22 The cull of zombie specialty channels, many of which trace their origins to a boom around 20 years ago, finally reached Bell Media, which has advised the CRTC it will shut down Fashion Television and Book Television as of Feb. 22. The CRTC on Thursday responded by revoking the licences of Book Television and Fashion […]