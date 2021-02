Après la pluie … Le beau temps; Conclusion

CJAD guts newsroom, CTV Montreal cuts Quebec City job as Bell Media cuts hit front lines CJAD has laid off virtually all its reporting staff as recent cuts at Bell Media, starting at the very top with the departure of president Randy Lennox, filtered down to the local station level on Monday. Bell Media doesn’t like to give specifics about these kinds of things, nor does it like to allow its […]

Kanesatake radio station applies to increase power, protect frequency CKHQ-FM, Kanesatake’s community radio station, has struggled to keep itself going since it was founded in 1988. But with the help of some broadcasting experts, it has presented a relaunch plan to the CRTC, through two applications published on Monday. The first is a transfer of ownership, from CKHQ United Voices Radio, owned by resident […]