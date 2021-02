Une police à échelle humaine

Canadian-only Super Bowl commercials disappoint again in 2021 In case you were part of the half of the country that didn’t tune in to the Super Bowl on CTV, TSN or RDS, you may have missed the cool Super Bowl ads. And if you’re part of the half who did, you probably missed them too, since most of the best ads didn’t air […]

CJAD guts newsroom, CTV Montreal cuts Quebec City job as Bell Media cuts hit front lines CJAD has laid off virtually all its reporting staff as recent cuts at Bell Media, starting at the very top with the departure of president Randy Lennox, filtered down to the local station level on Monday. Bell Media doesn’t like to give specifics about these kinds of things, nor does it like to allow its […]