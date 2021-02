Capsule de français : Atoca, canneberge et cranberry : un goût unique pour une personnalité multiple!

CJAD merges Natasha Hall, Aaron Rand shows, to rebroadcast CTV News at 6 On the heels of recent cuts to its programming, CJAD is reducing its local schedule by an hour a day and merging the shows of afternoon hosts Natasha Hall and Aaron Rand as of next Monday. The announcement was made at the beginning of Hall’s show on Wednesday. The two, who have known each other […]

Bell Media shuts down TSN Radio in Vancouver, Winnipeg and Hamilton Here's the full statement announced on the air at TSN 1040 this morning before sports programming abruptly cut to music. pic.twitter.com/ZyZPLpJ3PE — Emad Agahi (@emadagahi) February 10, 2021 Just when we thought the worst was over, Bell Media on Tuesday abruptly pulled the plug on three of its seven TSN Radio stations — CKST 1040 […]