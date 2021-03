Le cerf-volant de ma vie

24 Heures transforms into weekly as free newspapers adapt to pandemic 24 Heures, Quebecor’s free daily newspaper distributed in Montreal, has undergone a metamorphosis, one that makes it look a bit more like the next reincarnation of Ici than it does the 24 Heures of old. This month, it launched a “new platform” at 24heures.ca (no more being just a subsection of the Journal de Montréal […]

CRTC rejects request to reduce local programming quota for TSN Radio 690 A request from Bell Media to reduce the amount of local programming it is required to broadcast on TSN Radio 690 AM in Montreal has been rejected by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. In a decision published on Wednesday renewing the station’s licence until 2027, the CRTC found it already had enough flexibility in […]