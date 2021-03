Marginaux et fiers de l’être au Salon du livre Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 2021

Rogers to buy Shaw for $26 billion — but will regulators agree? There are days you think Canada’s media and telecom industries are about as converged as they can be. And then another megatransaction gets announced that you think couldn’t possibly be approved by the government. And then it is. Transactions like Bell buying Astral Media, Bell buying MTS, Rogers buying Mobilicity, Postmedia buying Sun Media, and all the oth […]

24 Heures transforms into weekly as free newspapers adapt to pandemic 24 Heures, Quebecor’s free daily newspaper distributed in Montreal, has undergone a metamorphosis, one that makes it look a bit more like the next reincarnation of Ici than it does the 24 Heures of old. This month, it launched a “new platform” at 24heures.ca (no more being just a subsection of the Journal de Montréal […]