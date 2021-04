À la défense du droit de circuler librement, la nuit

Professor suspended for using U-word as university investigates what U-word is A professor at the University of Eastern Ontario has been suspended after a student’s complaint that he used the U-word in class. The university has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, including figuring out what the “U-word” is. “We took swift action to protect students from offensive academic material,” university pres […]

Accidental recursion creates infinite number of Canadian Screen Awards nominations The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is struggling to figure out how it can stop an automated system stuck in a recursive loop that is creating thousands of new Canadian Screen Awards nominees every day. The academy had wanted to expand this year beyond its usual 141 categories into something “a bit more comprehensive,” […]

Facebook Canada launches impassioned GoFundMe campaign to help it compensate news publishers Saying its financial future is under threat and it doesn’t know where it will find the money to pay off news producers for its use of their content, Facebook Canada launched a GoFundMe campaign so its users could chip in to help. “It’s embarrassing to have to do this, but we have no other choice,” […]

Quebecor Media launches QUB ASMR streaming service Quebecor is expanding its QUB-branded streaming empire, which includes talk radio service QUB Radio and music streaming service QUB Musique, to include a new soft-talking brain-tingling channel called QUB ASMR. Following in the footsteps of successful YouTube streamers, QUB ASMR proposes to “leverage QMI’s media resources to provide a euphoric information en […]