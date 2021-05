Un homme « augmenté » aux cyberpouvoirs pourrait voir le jour

Terry DiMonte announces he’s leaving CHOM What a gas it has been ?? pic.twitter.com/ikLsSMzEyk — Terry DiMonte (@TerryDiMonte) May 4, 2021 After 43 years in the radio business, Terry DiMonte is hanging up the headphones. He announced this morning that May 28 will be his last day on the air as the morning man at CHOM. From the Bell Media press […]

Evanov rebrands Hudson Jewel station as Lite 106.7, skews playlist more toward 1980s For the first time since it launched in 2014, Evanov’s radio station in Hudson/St-Lazare west of Montreal has gone through a rebrand. Starting Monday at midnight, Jewel 106.7 (CHSV-FM) is Lite 106.7 Hudson’s Lite Favourites (its first song under the new format, for the record, was Baby Baby by Amy Grant). The change coincides with […]

What radio executives say about the future of their industry Late last year, I was asked by my editor at Cartt.ca to write a feature story about branding in commercial radio, to be tied to the CRTC’s review of its commercial radio policy. That story ended up turning into a 10-part series for the website called The Future of Radio, in which I talk to […]

Quebec’s most and least trendy baby names of the decade People love talking about baby names, and so the time of year when Retraite Québec announces the most popular names of the year is always a tempting fruit for a journalist looking for a quick story. Unfortunately, the top five names doesn’t tell us that much. Liam and Olivia have been popular for a while […]