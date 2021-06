Montreal/Quebec radio ratings: Minor fluctuations in a long-term decline overall Numeris released top-line data for its spring ratings period last week. There isn’t much new (CJAD still leads among all listeners, The Beat is still the top-rated music station), but a few things of note: CJAD 800 saw a third straight gain, and remains top-rated in the Montreal English-language market, but the overall trend remains […]

The Terry DiMonte playlist pic.twitter.com/76FPmChCuZ — Terry DiMonte (@TerryDiMonte) May 28, 2021 Unless you’ve been in a coma, you’re aware that Friday was Terry DiMonte’s last day at CHOM. There are several news stories about it, so instead of writing yet another summary I’ll just point you to the coverage: Montreal Gazette (also interviews with T’Cha Dunlevy and Bill […] […]

New Bounce brand continues Bell Media’s consolidation of music radio stations Bell Media took another step toward putting its 109 radio stations into neat little brand packages this week with the announcement of a new brand: Bounce, which has been applied to 25 of those stations, including all the EZ Rock stations in B.C., the Bob FM stations in Winnipeg and elsewhere, and 102.9 K-Lite in […]

Radio-Canada drops its last private affiliate TV station, forcing it to close An era is going to end on Aug. 31. One that might not matter much as the nature of television changes. CKRT-DT, a television station based in Rivière-du-Loup, ends its affiliation with ICI Radio-Canada Télé on that date. The public broadcaster has decided it will not renew the agreement, much like it did for CKRN-DT […]