Un livre de Colin McGregor – Roman – 19,95$ (27,94$*)

Description sommaire du livre (version originale anglophone)

Three teenage friends on a college rugby team in the shrinking community of English Montreal – three friends each facing wildly different fates. This is the story of Bill Putnam, whose downward trajectory we first begin to trace in the late 1970s, and his friends Rudy and Max.Teammates, their paths will cross in ways they never dreamt of in the happier days of their youth.

* Le prix total inclut les frais de transport et la taxe annexée.

Présentation de l’auteur (Colin McGregor)

Depuis plus de cinq ans, Colin McGregor est chroniqueur en français pour le magazine d’information et de sensibilisation Reflet de Société. Colin a ensuite été le traducteur de deux livres, Quebec Suicide Prevention Handbook et Love in 3 D, leur permettant de passer du français à l’anglais.

Autres livres de l’auteur (Colin McGregor)