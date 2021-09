Nikki Balch out at The Beat 92.5 Just as Montrealers are enjoying their Labour Day weekend and local media are preparing for the fall season, The Beat rebranded its morning show, erasing host Nikki Balch out of existence. Nikki, who has been with the station since 2016, and had been at Virgin Radio a few years before that, hasn’t posted anything publicly, […]

Martz Communications sells 94.7 Hits FM, Wild Country 96.5 to religious educational broadcaster If you’re a Montrealer who likes to listen to 94.7 Hits FM to get music unencumbered by CRTC regulations, I have some bad news for you. And if you’re a Quebecer who tunes in to the weak 96.5 FM because there aren’t better country music options on the radio here, I also have some bad […]

CKHQ-FM Kanesatake gets power increase, protected frequency The community radio station in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake north of Montreal can breathe a bit easier knowing that it can’t be de facto threatened off the air if someone sets up a new radio station. On Monday, the CRTC approved an application from CKHQ-FM 101.7 to increase its power from 27 watts (max […]

CBC cancels Daybreak’s Taste Test music column Brendan Kelly (a colleague at the Montreal Gazette) will get to sleep in on Wednesdays. His weekly Taste Test column, in which he introduces Daybreak listeners to new music, has been cancelled after many years, effective immediately. Neither Kelly nor CBC Montreal offered any comment on this news when I asked about it, and neither […]