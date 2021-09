Terry and Ted start a podcast About as predictable as … something really predictable … Terry DiMonte and Ted Bird are back together again. At least in the short term. After a summer vacation following his departure from his position as CHOM’s morning man, Terry DiMonte launched a new podcast this month with his old friend Ted Bird, called Standing By. […]

Montreal radio ratings: A boost for CKOI, but not much new otherwise Numeris released its quarterly PPM ratings last week, and I’m not completely sure how to headline this because there hasn’t been much change. Here’s how it works out for English-language stations: We see long-term declines continuing for CJAD and The Beat, the latter of which seems to have been hit hardest by the pandemic (probably […]

Nikki Balch out at The Beat 92.5 Just as Montrealers are enjoying their Labour Day weekend and local media are preparing for the fall season, The Beat rebranded its morning show, erasing host Nikki Balch out of existence. Nikki, who has been with the station since 2016, and had been at Virgin Radio a few years before that, hasn’t posted anything publicly, […]

Martz Communications sells 94.7 Hits FM, Wild Country 96.5 to religious educational broadcaster If you’re a Montrealer who likes to listen to 94.7 Hits FM to get music unencumbered by CRTC regulations, I have some bad news for you. And if you’re a Quebecer who tunes in to the weak 96.5 FM because there aren’t better country music options on the radio here, I also have some bad […]