Métro Média’s president explains its redesign and 100% local strategy “Removing the globe was natural,” Métro Média President Andrew Mulé told me in a recent interview. “We’re no longer bringing the globe to Montreal, we’re bringing Montreal to Montrealers.” It’s been several years that the newspaper has had no official link to Metro International, the Swedish publisher whose brand has been used on free commuter […] […]

Cogeco Media/Arsenal Media radio station swap runs into CRTC policy issue A proposed mutual sale of radio stations between Cogeco Media and Arsenal Media will have to get over a hurdle to get approved by the CRTC, and it depends a lot on how many people live in a small region between Saguenay and Alma. First announced in May, the agreement sees Arsenal sell CILM-FM (O […]

94.7 Hits FM goes dark Following the sale of WYUL and its sister station WVNV to the Educational Media Foundation, 94.7 Hits FM went off the air at midnight last night. The last day featured hit music interspersed with recorded messages from staff and the station’s program director thanking listeners and making it clear that it was the last day. […]

Terry and Ted start a podcast About as predictable as … something really predictable … Terry DiMonte and Ted Bird are back together again. At least in the short term. After a summer vacation following his departure from his position as CHOM’s morning man, Terry DiMonte launched a new podcast this month with his old friend Ted Bird, called Standing By. […]