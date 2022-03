Quel clown! Deputy PM @cafreeland & Foreign Affairs Min @melaniejoly clearly did not like my Q— Why is @JustinTrudeau in Europe on the taxpayer dime while there are pressing domestic issues he could be dealing w/ at home…here’s the exchange #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nFPNCbe1TE — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) March 9, 2022 Commentaire inutile à m’envoyer […]