Animer, c’est pas (juste) un jeu!

Ça donne des frissons entendre ça!😂😂😂😂 This should be one of the biggest stories in the world right now. Pfizer director admits the “vaccine” was never intended to prevent transmission even BEFORE it was rolled out to the public. This has to be one of the biggest scams in recent history. pic.twitter.com/mlHAkXfdM9 — Lewis Brackpool […] L’article Voici un cli […]