Spectacles gratuits de février au Bistro le Ste-Cath

CTV hopes $300,000 in prizes will keep Canadians on its Super Bowl feed Bell Media has had two years to prepare for the implementation of the CRTC’s simultaneous substitution decision. Now, with a little more than a week to go until Super Bowl LI, the first that will be exempt from simsub, CTV has announced how it will try to keep Canadians glued to its feed instead of […]

Media News Digest: CRTC hiring, Chronicle-Herald strike hits 1 year, layoffs at Postmedia News about news A lawyer who was to work as chief prosecutor in an inquiry into police spying on journalists in Quebec has stepped down after criticism of things he has written that were critical of the media, and in particular La Presse’s Patrick Lagacé, who is central to the issue. Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly […]