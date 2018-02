Media News Digest: La Presse Olympics editions, new Gazette columnists, L.A. Times sold News about news The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the CBC did not have to “unpublish” a story it posted about a homicide victim after a publication ban was ordered because the victim was a minor. The decision does not set a precedent that publication bans don’t apply to previously published online articles, […]

Videotron reaches last-minute deal to keep AMC A month after telling subscribers it is being forced to drop AMC because it couldn’t reach a deal on renewing its contract, Videotron announced on Friday that it has reached a new deal with the popular American channel on the last business day before the channel was to be dropped. Videotron tells me that “thanks […]