Soirée d’improvisation du Bistro le Ste-Cath

Joey Elias pulls the plug on his CJAD Comedy Show Late nights on CJAD will never be the same. After more than 10 years hosting the late-night Comedy Show, Joey Elias has stepped away from the microphone. On Friday, Elias promised a big announcement. And it was big: that show would be his last. The 11pm hour weekdays has been replaced by a simulcast of […]

Competition Bureau blocks sale of Séries+ and Historia to Bell The chances that Bell will be able to acquire French-language specialty channels Séries+ and Historia just went down the toilet. On Monday morning, current owner Corus announced the Commissioner of Competition has decided not to approve the $200-million purchase. Reasons aren’t given (the bureau itself has not released a statement yet), but the fact that […] […]