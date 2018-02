Programmation février Bistro Ste-Cath

Community station FM 103,3 being forced to move transmitter off Olympic Stadium tower The government agency that runs the Olympic Stadium has been active the past few years in trying to modernize it. A new really expensive roof was approved by the Quebec government. The tower was renovated into offices for 1,300 employees of the Desjardins group. But another plan, to open the roof of the tower as […]

Global Montreal’s Morning News turns 5, and Corus will keep it going As recently as 2012, Montreal did not have a local English-language morning show on television. Now we have two — three if you include the radio-on-the-TV Daybreak broadcast on CBC. Global Montreal was first out of the gate on Jan. 28, 2013, and so today celebrates its fifth anniversary. Or it would if today wasn’t […]