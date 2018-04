Miguel Fenton et ses musiciens. Percussions Latino

Sportsnet keeps Jets playoff games off CBC The Toronto Maple Leafs are Canada’s team. Or at least the CBC’s. That much has been made abundantly clear this season. Every Saturday night, if the Leafs are playing, they’re on CBC (except when CBC was broadcasting the Olympics). With a market that encompasses a third of Canada’s population, it makes sense that this team […]

Media News Digest: CBC’s new CEO, Workopolis sold, Michèle Ouimet’s final column News about news A case between the RCMP and Vice News reporter Ben Makuch about getting access to original source material of communications he had with an ISIS fighter will go to the Supreme Court. This despite the fact that the man Makuch interviewed has been reported dead. Reporters with the Toronto Star explain their […]