Soirée de poésie animée par Pascale Cormier

Télé Inter-Rives proposes bringing over-the-air TV back to Îles-de-la-Madeleine There’s not much clearer evidence of the declining industry of over-the-air television than the lack of demand for new TV stations in the country. With some exceptions (ICI in Montreal, for example), there haven’t been applications for new over-the-air stations in about 20 years. Instead, major networks like CBC, TVO and CTV have been shutting […]

Media News Digest: RTDNA national awards, some fall TV plans, Global News Radio adds seventh station News about news The far-right group Atalante stormed Vice’s Quebec offices, made a lot of noise and left. The FPJQ is shocked and disgusted by the attempt to intimidate journalists. The Ukrainian government faked the death of a Russian journalist in order to try to catch who was trying to kill him. The move has […]