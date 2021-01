Capsule de français : Des mots si proches mais si différents

91,9 Sports acquires broadcasting rights to CF Montréal (formerly Impact) games The best-case (and most likely) scenario after Cogeco announced it no longer had the rights to Montreal’s Major League Soccer team has come to pass. RNC Media’s 91,9 Sports announced on Tuesday it has signed a deal for radio rights to the team’s games for two years, with an option for a third. Financial terms […]

List of CBC/Radio-Canada reporting bureaus The CRTC is currently reviewing the licence renewal applications of CBC/Radio-Canada. As part of that process, CBC included a chart of its on-the-ground reporting personnel. It’s abridged, so we don’t know the actual number of employees per location, but I thought the list itself was good to note, so I’ll reproduce that here, along with […]