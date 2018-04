De bouches à oreilles: soirée poésie avec Vincent Collard et Marie Pierre Genest

Media News Digest: RTDNA noms, paywalls going up, National Post union drive fails by one vote News about news Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has made good on his threat to sue CTV News for the story that got him kicked out of his job. He’s focusing on something CTV got wrong — that a woman he is alleged to have given alcohol to was underage at the time. […]

Cogeco Media to acquire 10 of RNC Media’s 15 radio stations RNC Media is vastly decreasing its role as a major radio broadcaster, and has agreed to sell 10 of its 15 radio stations to competitor Cogeco for $18.5 million. Affected stations are: Planète 104.5 in Alma Planète 93.5 in Chibougamau Planète 99.5 in Roberval Planète 100.3 in Dolbeau-Mistassini Radio X 95.7 in Saguenay (repeater at […]