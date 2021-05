New Bounce brand continues Bell Media’s consolidation of music radio stations Bell Media took another step toward putting its 109 radio stations into neat little brand packages this week with the announcement of a new brand: Bounce, which has been applied to 25 of those stations, including all the EZ Rock stations in B.C., the Bob FM stations in Winnipeg and elsewhere, and 102.9 K-Lite in […]

Radio-Canada drops its last private affiliate TV station, forcing it to close An era is going to end on Aug. 31. One that might not matter much as the nature of television changes. CKRT-DT, a television station based in Rivière-du-Loup, ends its affiliation with ICI Radio-Canada Télé on that date. The public broadcaster has decided it will not renew the agreement, much like it did for CKRN-DT […]

Terry DiMonte announces he’s leaving CHOM What a gas it has been ?? pic.twitter.com/ikLsSMzEyk — Terry DiMonte (@TerryDiMonte) May 4, 2021 After 43 years in the radio business, Terry DiMonte is hanging up the headphones. He announced this morning that May 28 will be his last day on the air as the morning man at CHOM. From the Bell Media press […]

Evanov rebrands Hudson Jewel station as Lite 106.7, skews playlist more toward 1980s For the first time since it launched in 2014, Evanov’s radio station in Hudson/St-Lazare west of Montreal has gone through a rebrand. Starting Monday at midnight, Jewel 106.7 (CHSV-FM) is Lite 106.7 Hudson’s Lite Favourites (its first song under the new format, for the record, was Baby Baby by Amy Grant). The change coincides with […]