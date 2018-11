Les Sénateurs d’Ottawa et les Canadiens de Montréal

Media News Digest: Tax breaks for journalism, Roundhouse Radio sold, more cuts at Bell Media News about news The federal government has issued an economic update (read: mini budget) that among other things offers $595 million in aid to the journalism industry through tax breaks over five years. A lot of the details (particularly what eligibility criteria there are) are still to be worked out, but this is what is […]

Emergency alerts will take a while to get right Emergency ? Alert Test from ? ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BZjqOgUqUF — Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) November 28, 2018 For the few of you who don’t still have ringing in your ears from that annoying emergency alert sound, today was the second attempt at the first test of the wireless public alerting system in Canada. Set for 1:55pm […]