Rémi Jean-Lefebvre initie au graffiti Raoul

Media News Digest: CRTC boosts TV quotas, more newspapers close, Postmedia buyouts News about news Two Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar for supposedly breaking the country’s Official Secrets Act have been sentenced to seven years in prison. Governments around the world, including Canada, are calling for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to be released. The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale started a bit of a firestorm after […]

CRTC renews all mandatory TV subscription orders If the CRTC is trying to wean the broadcasting system off of free money, it hasn’t been showing it in the past couple of weeks as it has renewed mandatory distribution orders for most services that have that special status requiring all cable, satellite and IPTV subscribers to subscribe to those services. Every service whose […]