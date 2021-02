Extinction massive

CRTC rejects request to reduce local programming quota for TSN Radio 690 A request from Bell Media to reduce the amount of local programming it is required to broadcast on TSN Radio 690 AM in Montreal has been rejected by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. In a decision published on Wednesday renewing the station’s licence until 2027, the CRTC found it already had enough flexibility in […]

CJAD merges Natasha Hall, Aaron Rand shows, to rebroadcast CTV News at 6 On the heels of recent cuts to its programming, CJAD is reducing its local schedule by an hour a day and merging the shows of afternoon hosts Natasha Hall and Aaron Rand as of next Monday. The announcement was made at the beginning of Hall’s show on Wednesday. The two, who have known each other […]